Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Viant Technology (DSP) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Viant Technology (NasdaqGS:DSP) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.55% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Viant Technology is $18.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.55% from its latest reported closing price of $20.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viant Technology is 249MM, a decrease of 5.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viant Technology. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSP is 0.03%, an increase of 6.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.57% to 9,252K shares. The put/call ratio of DSP is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 923K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 676K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares , representing an increase of 46.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 98.72% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 537K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares , representing a decrease of 10.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 1.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 487K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 448K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Viant Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and Adelphic is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list.

