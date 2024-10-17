Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:VRTX) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.59% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is $524.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $328.25 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.59% from its latest reported closing price of $487.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 10,421MM, an increase of 0.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,817 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTX is 0.51%, an increase of 5.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 287,243K shares. The put/call ratio of VRTX is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 26,708K shares representing 10.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,567K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 15.41% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,539K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,744K shares , representing an increase of 32.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 61.67% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 8,309K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,978K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 11.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,157K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,125K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,221K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,097K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 12.43% over the last quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) - a rare, life-threatening genetic disease - and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of cell and genetic therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

