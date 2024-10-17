Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Vera Therapeutics (VERA) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Vera Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:VERA) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.17% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vera Therapeutics is $58.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 47.17% from its latest reported closing price of $39.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vera Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Therapeutics. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 8.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERA is 0.22%, an increase of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 54,617K shares. The put/call ratio of VERA is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 4,310K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,265K shares , representing a decrease of 22.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 21.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,620K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393K shares , representing an increase of 33.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 23.92% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,794K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 2,475K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165K shares , representing a decrease of 27.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 33.02% over the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 2,043K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares , representing an increase of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 3.50% over the last quarter.

