Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Veeva Systems (XTRA:VEE) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Veeva Systems (XTRA:VEE) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.67% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Veeva Systems is 219,41 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 160,35 € to a high of 275,58 €. The average price target represents an increase of 8.67% from its latest reported closing price of 201,90 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Veeva Systems is 2,847MM, an increase of 10.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeva Systems. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEE is 0.43%, an increase of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 154,614K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 9,662K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,206K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,967K shares , representing a decrease of 12.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEE by 33.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,992K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,017K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEE by 9.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,579K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,570K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEE by 23.04% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,545K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares , representing an increase of 39.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEE by 71.68% over the last quarter.

