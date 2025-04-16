Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of UroGen Pharma (URGN) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of UroGen Pharma (NasdaqGM:URGN) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 230.74% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for UroGen Pharma is $35.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 230.74% from its latest reported closing price of $10.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UroGen Pharma is 188MM, an increase of 108.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in UroGen Pharma. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to URGN is 0.14%, an increase of 41.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 39,022K shares. The put/call ratio of URGN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 3,835K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,787K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,928K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,736K shares , representing a decrease of 27.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 34.90% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 2,303K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 1,749K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vestal Point Capital holds 1,630K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing an increase of 75.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in URGN by 167.15% over the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urogen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGelTM reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen's first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel.

