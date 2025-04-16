Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of UroGen Pharma (LSE:0XOD) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of UroGen Pharma (LSE:0XOD) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in UroGen Pharma. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XOD is 0.14%, an increase of 41.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.53% to 39,022K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 3,835K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,787K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XOD by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,928K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,736K shares , representing a decrease of 27.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XOD by 34.90% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 2,303K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 1,749K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vestal Point Capital holds 1,630K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing an increase of 75.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XOD by 167.15% over the last quarter.

