Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Unitil (UTL) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2026, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.74% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Unitil is $57.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 5.74% from its latest reported closing price of $54.02 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Unitil is 593MM, an increase of 10.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unitil. This is an decrease of 245 owner(s) or 53.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTL is 0.02%, an increase of 77.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.39% to 14,145K shares. The put/call ratio of UTL is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 601K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares , representing an increase of 48.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTL by 96.57% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 561K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares , representing an increase of 17.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTL by 45.05% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 558K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 608K shares , representing a decrease of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTL by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 424K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTL by 44.61% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 397K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares , representing a decrease of 21.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTL by 2.46% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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