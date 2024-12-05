Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Udemy (UDMY) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Udemy (NasdaqGS:UDMY) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.77% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Udemy is $11.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.77% from its latest reported closing price of $8.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Udemy is 969MM, an increase of 24.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Udemy. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UDMY is 0.60%, an increase of 22.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 132,803K shares. The put/call ratio of UDMY is 2.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 38,032K shares representing 26.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Naspers holds 17,121K shares representing 11.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 11,713K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,271K shares , representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDMY by 28.01% over the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 6,455K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,600K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDMY by 23.34% over the last quarter.

NewView Capital Partners I holds 3,998K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Udemy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Udemy’s mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Apple, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.