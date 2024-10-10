Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of TXNM Energy (TXNM) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.28% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for TXNM Energy is $46.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.28% from its latest reported closing price of $43.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 650 funds or institutions reporting positions in TXNM Energy. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXNM is 0.24%, an increase of 7.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.07% to 108,693K shares. The put/call ratio of TXNM is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,261K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,409K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,635K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares , representing an increase of 43.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 71.57% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,958K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,204K shares , representing an increase of 44.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 76.71% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 3,575K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,552K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 14.72% over the last quarter.

Hbk Investments L P holds 3,040K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,314K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 33.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.