Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Trade Desk (WBAG:TTD) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Trade Desk (WBAG:TTD) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

There are 1,723 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTD is -13.19%, an increase of 2,961.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 421,119K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 38,716K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,995K shares , representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 12.86% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 20,321K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,308K shares , representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 35.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,797K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,628K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 0.74% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,399K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,914K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 3.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,192K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,060K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 6.43% over the last quarter.

