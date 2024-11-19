Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Sprout Social (SPT) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Sprout Social (NasdaqCM:SPT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.33% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sprout Social is $43.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 50.33% from its latest reported closing price of $28.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sprout Social is 435MM, an increase of 10.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprout Social. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 5.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPT is 0.25%, an increase of 25.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 70,594K shares. The put/call ratio of SPT is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 4,285K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,963K shares , representing an increase of 30.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 21.20% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 4,047K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,762K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,243K shares , representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 87.00% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,732K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,812K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 71.19% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,890K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares , representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 15.81% over the last quarter.

Sprout Social Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

