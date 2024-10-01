Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Skye Bioscience (SKYE) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Skye Bioscience (NasdaqGM:SKYE) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 359.13% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Skye Bioscience is $17.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 359.13% from its latest reported closing price of $3.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Skye Bioscience is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skye Bioscience. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 1,366.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYE is 0.59%, an increase of 96.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,131.93% to 24,753K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYE is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

5AM Venture Management holds 10,180K shares representing 33.55% ownership of the company.

Versant Venture Management holds 2,008K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYE by 31.66% over the last quarter.

Altium Capital Management holds 1,350K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company.

Logos Global Management holds 1,302K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company.

Sphera Funds Management holds 1,298K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company.

