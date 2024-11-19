Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Salesforce (WBAG:CRM) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Salesforce (WBAG:CRM) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salesforce. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRM is 0.65%, an increase of 6.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 906,068K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 73,561K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,078K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,901K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 16.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,928K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,394K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 17.42% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,350K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,160K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,780K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,523K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 47.91% over the last quarter.

