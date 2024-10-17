Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:RCKT) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.74% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals is $44.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 144.74% from its latest reported closing price of $18.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Pharmaceuticals is 134MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCKT is 0.19%, an increase of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 102,400K shares. The put/call ratio of RCKT is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 17,688K shares representing 19.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,156K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,156K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 88.65% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 6,490K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,913K shares , representing an increase of 24.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 39.07% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 4,328K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,984K shares , representing an increase of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 18.75% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 3,928K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,888K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 18.51% over the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies that correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The Company's platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia, and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO), a bone marrow-derived disorder. Rocket's first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition.

