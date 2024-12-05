Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of PubMatic (PUBM) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of PubMatic (NasdaqGM:PUBM) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.94% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for PubMatic is $21.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 24.94% from its latest reported closing price of $16.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PubMatic is 353MM, an increase of 21.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in PubMatic. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUBM is 0.07%, an increase of 34.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.76% to 29,492K shares. The put/call ratio of PUBM is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Graham Holdings holds 2,331K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,973K shares , representing an increase of 15.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 14.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,295K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,094K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares , representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 40.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,093K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares , representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 29.35% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,081K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 91.26% over the last quarter.

PubMatic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PubMatic, Inc. delivers superior revenue to publishers by being a sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

