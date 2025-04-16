Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Protara Therapeutics (TARA) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Protara Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TARA) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 511.51% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Protara Therapeutics is $25.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 511.51% from its latest reported closing price of $4.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Protara Therapeutics is 59MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Protara Therapeutics. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 64.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARA is 0.25%, an increase of 347.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 172.09% to 29,945K shares. The put/call ratio of TARA is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,400K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares , representing an increase of 44.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TARA by 495.97% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,272K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,250K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 2,089K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company.

Opaleye Management holds 1,825K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares , representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TARA by 228.63% over the last quarter.

Protara Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases with limited treatment options. Protara's portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.