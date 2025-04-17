Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Paylocity Holding (BMV:PCTY) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Paylocity Holding (BMV:PCTY) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 750 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paylocity Holding. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCTY is 0.38%, an increase of 33.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 47,267K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,146K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,747K shares , representing a decrease of 14.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 5.74% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,974K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,017K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 22.36% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,450K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,364K shares , representing a decrease of 37.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,344K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505K shares , representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 14.28% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,770K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 24.74% over the last quarter.

