Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of UiPath (PATH) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of UiPath (NYSE:PATH) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.27% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for UiPath is 24.36. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.27% from its latest reported closing price of 23.82.

The projected annual revenue for UiPath is 1,240MM, an increase of 2.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in UiPath. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 14.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATH is 0.39%, an increase of 35.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 396,348K shares. The put/call ratio of PATH is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 43,471K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,326K shares, representing a decrease of 8.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 3.19% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 27,453K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,889K shares, representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 25.76% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 22,454K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,602K shares, representing a decrease of 14.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 21,551K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,735K shares, representing a decrease of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 1.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,238K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,497K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 14.74% over the last quarter.

UiPath Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

