Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.30% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 34.39. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 61.30% from its latest reported closing price of 21.32.

The projected annual revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 14MM, a decrease of 89.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDX is 0.27%, a decrease of 9.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 78,143K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDX is 1.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,004K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,983K shares, representing a decrease of 13.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 28.05% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 3,865K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,861K shares, representing a decrease of 51.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,709K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 3,206K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares, representing an increase of 20.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 12.58% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,092K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin-MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor.

