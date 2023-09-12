Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.37% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rexford Industrial Realty is 63.81. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.37% from its latest reported closing price of 53.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rexford Industrial Realty is 735MM, an increase of 1.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 872 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rexford Industrial Realty. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REXR is 0.55%, a decrease of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 239,317K shares. The put/call ratio of REXR is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 13,533K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,345K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 17.77% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,253K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,024K shares, representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 121.03% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,064K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,628K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,363K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,527K shares, representing an increase of 13.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 923.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,096K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,834K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REXR by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 253 properties with approximately 31.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.