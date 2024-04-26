Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Rapid7 (RPD) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Rapid7 (NasdaqGM:RPD) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.51% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rapid7 is 62.59. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.51% from its latest reported closing price of 45.85.

The projected annual revenue for Rapid7 is 960MM, an increase of 23.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rapid7. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPD is 0.24%, an increase of 10.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 68,093K shares. The put/call ratio of RPD is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 3,409K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares , representing an increase of 32.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 71.12% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 3,020K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares , representing an increase of 32.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 55.41% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,834K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,978K shares , representing a decrease of 62.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 36.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,806K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 12.96% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,611K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares , representing an increase of 13.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Rapid7 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rapid7 is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through its Insight Platform. Rapid7's solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,700 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations.

