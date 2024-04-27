Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Qualys (QLYS) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Qualys (NasdaqGS:QLYS) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.99% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Qualys is 172.04. The forecasts range from a low of 115.14 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.99% from its latest reported closing price of 170.36.

The projected annual revenue for Qualys is 660MM, an increase of 19.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 938 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualys. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 5.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QLYS is 0.31%, an increase of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 42,238K shares. The put/call ratio of QLYS is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,939K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 22.02% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,233K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 15.70% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,132K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares , representing a decrease of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 7.50% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,117K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 15.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,088K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Qualys Background Information

Qualys, Inc. is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

