Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of OPAL Fuels Inc - (OPAL) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, Scotiabank initiated coverage of OPAL Fuels Inc - (NASDAQ:OPAL) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.30% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for OPAL Fuels Inc - is 13.55. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 67.30% from its latest reported closing price of 8.10.

The projected annual revenue for OPAL Fuels Inc - is 497MM, an increase of 115.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in OPAL Fuels Inc -. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPAL is 0.12%, an increase of 12.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.67% to 14,862K shares. The put/call ratio of OPAL is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 3,060K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 2,741K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares, representing an increase of 34.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPAL by 94.02% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 1,815K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,883K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPAL by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 1,800K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,272K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

