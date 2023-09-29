Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Montauk Renewables (MNTK) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.03% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Montauk Renewables is 8.29. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.03% from its latest reported closing price of 9.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Montauk Renewables is 272MM, an increase of 52.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montauk Renewables. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNTK is 0.03%, a decrease of 28.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 25,264K shares. The put/call ratio of MNTK is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baader Bank holds 5,074K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,737K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,554K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTK by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,389K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares, representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTK by 7.23% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 891K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTK by 8.27% over the last quarter.

Montauk Renewables Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Montauk Renewables, Inc. is a renewable energy company specializing in the recovery and processing of biogas from non-fossil fuel sources such as dairy and landfills for beneficial use as a replacement to fossil fuels. Company develops, owns, and operates Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG") projects, using proven technologies that supply renewable fuel into the transportation and electrical power sectors. Having participated in the industry for over 30 years, Montauk is one of the largest U.S. producers of RNG. The company has an operating portfolio of 12 Renewable Natural Gas and three Renewable Electricity projects that span six states.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.