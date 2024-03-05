Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Metals Acquisition (MTAL) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.29% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Metals Acquisition is 14.79. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.29% from its latest reported closing price of 11.90.

The projected annual revenue for Metals Acquisition is 303MM, an increase of 90.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metals Acquisition. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTAL is 1.87%, an increase of 150.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.68% to 28,831K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourth Sail Capital holds 6,031K shares representing 12.00% ownership of the company.

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund holds 3,573K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares, representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTAL by 2.88% over the last quarter.

SailingStone Capital Partners holds 2,305K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTAL by 37.29% over the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 2,236K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,036K shares, representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTAL by 18.00% over the last quarter.

Bluescape Energy Partners holds 2,083K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

