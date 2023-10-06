Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Lithium Americas (LAC) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163.42% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lithium Americas is 28.71. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $44.62. The average price target represents an increase of 163.42% from its latest reported closing price of 10.90.

The projected annual revenue for Lithium Americas is 310MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithium Americas. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAC is 0.46%, an increase of 8.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 47,354K shares. The put/call ratio of LAC is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Motors Holdings holds 15,002K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FIFTHDELTA holds 4,806K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,716K shares, representing a decrease of 60.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 9.46% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,879K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,675K shares, representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,650K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares, representing an increase of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 6.52% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 1,369K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares, representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Nevada, United States.

