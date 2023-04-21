Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Kyndryl Holdings (KD) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE:KD) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kyndryl Holdings is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 8.36% from its latest reported closing price of $14.12.

The projected annual revenue for Kyndryl Holdings is $16,184MM, a decrease of 11.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Mid Cap Index Fund Class I holds 105K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 44.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 359K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing an increase of 37.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 92.90% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 91K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing a decrease of 31.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 5.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 885 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyndryl Holdings. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KD is 0.08%, an increase of 33.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.07% to 170,822K shares. The put/call ratio of KD is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kyndryl Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kyndryl, empowering progress while modernizing and managing the world’s mission-critical systems and services. Kyndryl is committed to the health and continuous improvement of the vital systems at the heart of the digital economy. With our partners and thousands of customers, Kyndryl co-creates solutions to help enterprises reach their peak digital performance. Its world has never been more alive with opportunities.

