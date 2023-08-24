Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is 219.76. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.53% from its latest reported closing price of 191.88.

The projected annual revenue for Globant is 2,220MM, an increase of 15.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globant. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLOB is 0.44%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 47,849K shares. The put/call ratio of GLOB is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,098K shares representing 12.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,406K shares, representing an increase of 33.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 51.83% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,994K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,535K shares, representing an increase of 15.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 25.90% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,693K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,424K shares, representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,565K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares, representing a decrease of 14.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 582.45% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 1,522K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLOB by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Globant Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Globant is a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. It's the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

