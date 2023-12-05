Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Dynatrace (DT) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.93% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynatrace is 57.43. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.93% from its latest reported closing price of 54.73.

The projected annual revenue for Dynatrace is 1,378MM, an increase of 6.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1011 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynatrace. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DT is 0.44%, an increase of 0.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 329,327K shares. The put/call ratio of DT is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thoma Bravo holds 51,668K shares representing 17.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22,029K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,568K shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 11,773K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,543K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 50.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,651K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,250K shares, representing a decrease of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 10.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,425K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,576K shares, representing an increase of 11.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Dynatrace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, the companuy's all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

