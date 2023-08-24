Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Concentrix (CNXC) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.72% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Concentrix is 108.12. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.72% from its latest reported closing price of 75.23.

The projected annual revenue for Concentrix is 6,873MM, an increase of 6.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.85.

Concentrix Declares $0.28 Dividend

On June 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 received the payment on August 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $75.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.84%, the lowest has been 0.49%, and the highest has been 1.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=126).

The current dividend yield is 2.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Concentrix. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNXC is 0.19%, a decrease of 21.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.56% to 51,528K shares. The put/call ratio of CNXC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 3,166K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,916K shares, representing a decrease of 23.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 49.63% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 2,501K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing an increase of 33.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 5.03% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,241K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,253K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 28.74% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,082K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,529K shares, representing an increase of 26.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 51.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,295K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 37.43% over the last quarter.

Concentrix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Concentrix Corporation is a leading technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands including over 95 Global Fortune 500 clients and over 90 global disruptor clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. We are Different by Design.

