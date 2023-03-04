Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Cheniere Energy (LNG) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

On March 2, 2023, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Cheniere Energy with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.95% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy is $203.74. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $247.80. The average price target represents an increase of 23.95% from its latest reported closing price of $164.38.

The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy is $27,662MM, a decrease of 16.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $20.70.

Cheniere Energy Declares $0.40 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 received the payment on February 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $164.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.20%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 5.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,557K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,449K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 15.32% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,787K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,752K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 16.48% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 5,673K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,215K shares, representing a decrease of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 29.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,641K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,635K shares, representing an increase of 35.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 28.79% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,999K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,647K shares, representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNG is 0.74%, a decrease of 18.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 251,889K shares. The put/call ratio of LNG is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cheniere Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.