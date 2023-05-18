Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Braze Inc - (BRZE) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Braze Inc - (NASDAQ:BRZE) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.72% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Braze Inc - is 41.74. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.72% from its latest reported closing price of 30.53.

The projected annual revenue for Braze Inc - is 472MM, an increase of 32.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braze Inc -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 8.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRZE is 0.71%, an increase of 19.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.37% to 45,637K shares. The put/call ratio of BRZE is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 8,670K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 5,584K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,176K shares, representing an increase of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Battery Management holds 5,279K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,113K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,929K shares, representing an increase of 8.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. holds 1,745K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braze Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Braze uses its Investor website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor its investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Key filings for this company:

