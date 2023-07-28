Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Aura Biosciences (AURA) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162.20% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aura Biosciences is 31.28. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 162.20% from its latest reported closing price of 11.93.

The projected annual revenue for Aura Biosciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aura Biosciences. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 7.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AURA is 0.16%, an increase of 5.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.96% to 27,927K shares. The put/call ratio of AURA is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 5,363K shares representing 14.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 3,040K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,710K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares, representing an increase of 21.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AURA by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,526K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,251K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AURA by 7.74% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 2,526K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,251K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AURA by 0.64% over the last quarter.

