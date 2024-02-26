Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Arcadium Lithium (ALTM) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.92% Upside

As of February 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arcadium Lithium is 7.88. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 63.92% from its latest reported closing price of 4.81.

The projected annual revenue for Arcadium Lithium is 1,668MM, an increase of 89.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcadium Lithium. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 7.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTM is 0.22%, a decrease of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 7,427K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTM is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMLPX - Westwood Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Institutional Shares holds 692K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 91.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTM by 930.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 539K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRPAX - PGIM Jennison MLP Fund holds 506K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTM by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Mlp Income Fund holds 476K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 467K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing an increase of 18.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTM by 23.86% over the last quarter.

