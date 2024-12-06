Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Magnite (LSE:0A99) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Magnite (LSE:0A99) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 571 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnite. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 9.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A99 is 0.31%, an increase of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.23% to 143,013K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,580K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,920K shares , representing an increase of 55.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A99 by 130.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,160K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,152K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A99 by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 4,116K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,138K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A99 by 40.52% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 4,001K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,230K shares , representing a decrease of 30.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A99 by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,644K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares , representing an increase of 57.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A99 by 40.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.