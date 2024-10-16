Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Keros Therapeutics (KROS) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Keros Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:KROS) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.05% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Keros Therapeutics is $93.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 55.05% from its latest reported closing price of $60.39 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Keros Therapeutics is 5MM, an increase of 1,781.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keros Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KROS is 0.19%, an increase of 19.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 34,231K shares. The put/call ratio of KROS is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alkeon Capital Management holds 1,599K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darwin Global Management holds 1,526K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares , representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 36.77% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,269K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,188K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 34.30% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 982K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing an increase of 24.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 10.50% over the last quarter.

Keros Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Keros' lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros' lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from iron imbalance, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. Keros' third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.