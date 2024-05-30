Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Janux Therapeutics (JANX) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Janux Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:JANX) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.20% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Janux Therapeutics is 66.74. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.20% from its latest reported closing price of 47.60.

The projected annual revenue for Janux Therapeutics is 3MM, a decrease of 60.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janux Therapeutics. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 44.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JANX is 0.13%, an increase of 231.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.23% to 43,589K shares. The put/call ratio of JANX is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 9,166K shares representing 17.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,276K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,318K shares , representing an increase of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 313.98% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,920K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,580K shares , representing a decrease of 56.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 145.75% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,776K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,355K shares , representing an increase of 51.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 555.10% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,350K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,120K shares , representing a decrease of 32.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 155.03% over the last quarter.

Janux Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Janux Therapeutics is developing safe, effective novel immunotherapies with the company’s proprietary TRACTr technology. Janux’s TRACTr technology employs a modular design to rapidly engineer drug candidates against specific targets. The Janux TRACTr development pipeline targets multiple solid tumor indications, including colorectal, gastroesophageal, prostrate, NSCLC, triple negative breast, and ovarian cancers. Janux technology can be applied to immunotherapies that target all three stages of an anti-tumor immune response. Combining Janux’s tumor-specific activation with multi-stage anti-tumor signaling has the potential to significantly improve safety, expand the therapeutic dosing window, and maximize patient responses. Janux was founded in the Avalon Ventures accelerator, COI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in San Diego.

