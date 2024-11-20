Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Intuit (WBAG:INTU) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Intuit (WBAG:INTU) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuit. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTU is 0.61%, an increase of 6.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 269,963K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 23,729K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,121K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,904K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 93.97% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,398K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,587K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 55.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,387K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,355K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 1.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,186K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,055K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.