Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Innoviva (INVA) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Innoviva (NasdaqGS:INVA) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.86% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Innoviva is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 9.86% from its latest reported closing price of $17.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Innoviva is 318MM, a decrease of 11.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innoviva. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVA is 0.20%, an increase of 7.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 93,727K shares. The put/call ratio of INVA is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sarissa Capital Management holds 7,277K shares representing 11.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PHSTX - PUTNAM GLOBAL HEALTH CARE FUND Shares holds 5,248K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,311K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,432K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,745K shares , representing a decrease of 52.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 90.29% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,262K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,330K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 12.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,570K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Innoviva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innoviva, Inc. is a healthcare focused asset management company. The Company intends to participate in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Innoviva operates in the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.