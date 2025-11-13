Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Gilead Sciences (GILD) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Gilead Sciences (NasdaqGS:GILD) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.56% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gilead Sciences is $129.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $150.15. The average price target represents an increase of 3.56% from its latest reported closing price of $125.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gilead Sciences is 27,582MM, a decrease of 5.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilead Sciences. This is an increase of 109 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GILD is 0.44%, an increase of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 1,281,602K shares. The put/call ratio of GILD is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 45,180K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,303K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 8.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,008K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,370K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 10.29% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 37,531K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,359K shares , representing an increase of 27.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 28.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,307K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,629K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 30,133K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,818K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GILD by 6.00% over the last quarter.

