Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Gain Therapeutics (GANX) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Gain Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:GANX) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 297.87% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gain Therapeutics is $7.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 297.87% from its latest reported closing price of $1.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gain Therapeutics is 0MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gain Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GANX is 0.00%, an increase of 27.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.94% to 2,296K shares. The put/call ratio of GANX is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DME Capital Management holds 566K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 267K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 14.18% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 168K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares , representing an increase of 19.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 44.50% over the last quarter.

Gotham Asset Management holds 158K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares , representing a decrease of 111.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 53.57% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 143K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 40.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 170.59% over the last quarter.

Gain Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

