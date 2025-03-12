Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Fiverr International (FVRR) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.54% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fiverr International is $35.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 34.54% from its latest reported closing price of $26.62 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fiverr International is 502MM, an increase of 28.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiverr International. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 9.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVRR is 0.24%, an increase of 3.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.11% to 27,897K shares. The put/call ratio of FVRR is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,912K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 81.85% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,519K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,519K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,258K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares , representing an increase of 30.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 65.84% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,220K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 18.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 49.44% over the last quarter.

Fiverr International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, over 3.4 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.