Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Duolingo (DUOL) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Duolingo (NasdaqGS:DUOL) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.47% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Duolingo is $333.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.27 to a high of $428.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.47% from its latest reported closing price of $364.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Duolingo is 595MM, a decrease of 13.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 905 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duolingo. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUOL is 0.40%, an increase of 1.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.24% to 43,833K shares. The put/call ratio of DUOL is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 3,201K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,416K shares , representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 21.65% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 3,030K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,944K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 23.98% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 1,539K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares , representing an increase of 36.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 92.91% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 1,369K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 28.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,329K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 62.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOL by 72.68% over the last quarter.

Duolingo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duolingo is an American educational technology company which produces apps for language-learning and provides language certification. On its main app, users can practice vocabulary, grammar, pronunciation and listening skills using spaced repetition.

