Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.18% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for DoubleVerify Holdings is $22.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.18% from its latest reported closing price of $20.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DoubleVerify Holdings is 715MM, an increase of 11.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoubleVerify Holdings. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DV is 0.24%, an increase of 27.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 202,352K shares. The put/call ratio of DV is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 26,291K shares representing 15.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,968K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,110K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 23.59% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,235K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,151K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 16.24% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,713K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares , representing an increase of 42.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DV by 40.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,338K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,268K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DV by 17.41% over the last quarter.

DoubleVerify Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Its mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ its unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments. DoubleVerify is majority owned by Providence Equity Partners, a premier global private equity firm with approximately $45 billion in aggregate capital commitments.

