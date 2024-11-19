Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Dayforce (TSX:DAY) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Dayforce (TSX:DAY) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.27% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dayforce is $101.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $76.68 to a high of $130.44. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.27% from its latest reported closing price of $104.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 928 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dayforce. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAY is 0.09%, an increase of 17.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 239,119K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,157K shares representing 11.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,088K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 17.42% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 16,993K shares representing 10.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,310K shares , representing a decrease of 7.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,475K shares representing 10.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,868K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 38.41% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 14,147K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,543K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,526K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,311K shares , representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAY by 28.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.