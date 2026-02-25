Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Dakota Gold - Equity Warrant (DC.WS) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Dakota Gold - Equity Warrant (NYSEAM:DC.WS) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.64% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dakota Gold - Equity Warrant is $7.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.57 to a high of $9.66. The average price target represents an increase of 57.64% from its latest reported closing price of $4.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dakota Gold - Equity Warrant is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dakota Gold - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DC.WS is 0.03%, an increase of 1,004.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ci Investments holds 722K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing a decrease of 89.10%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 17K shares.

Bank Of America holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

