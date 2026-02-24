Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Dakota Gold (DC) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Dakota Gold (NYSEAM:DC) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.00% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dakota Gold is $10.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.48 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 69.00% from its latest reported closing price of $6.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dakota Gold is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dakota Gold. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 11.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DC is 0.14%, an increase of 52.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.94% to 56,729K shares. The put/call ratio of DC is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orion Resource Partners holds 5,182K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,182K shares , representing a decrease of 38.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC by 21.91% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,164K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,399K shares , representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Euro Pacific Asset Management holds 3,051K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677K shares , representing an increase of 12.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC by 30.32% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,955K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,795K shares , representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC by 79.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,730K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares , representing an increase of 12.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC by 42.35% over the last quarter.

