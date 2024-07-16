Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Cloudflare (LSE:0A3Z) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Cloudflare (LSE:0A3Z) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cloudflare. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3Z is 0.49%, an increase of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 295,287K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 30,147K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,939K shares , representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3Z by 11.23% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 28,129K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,544K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3Z by 10.52% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,219K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,545K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3Z by 10.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,930K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,843K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3Z by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 6,466K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,594K shares , representing a decrease of 63.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3Z by 34.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.