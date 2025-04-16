Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of CG Oncology (CGON) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of CG Oncology (NasdaqGS:CGON) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 238.99% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for CG Oncology is $68.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 238.99% from its latest reported closing price of $20.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CG Oncology is 11MM, an increase of 870.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in CG Oncology. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 11.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGON is 0.61%, an increase of 28.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.17% to 72,836K shares. The put/call ratio of CGON is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Decheng Capital holds 6,372K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,479K shares , representing an increase of 14.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGON by 19.95% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,670K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 3,283K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,171K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGON by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 2,520K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing an increase of 29.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGON by 16.60% over the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management VI holds 2,221K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company.

