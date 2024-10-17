Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (NasdaqGS:BBIO) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.66% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for BridgeBio Pharma is $49.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 87.66% from its latest reported closing price of $26.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BridgeBio Pharma is 74MM, a decrease of 66.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in BridgeBio Pharma. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBIO is 0.36%, an increase of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 188,709K shares. The put/call ratio of BBIO is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 31,061K shares representing 16.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 25,121K shares representing 13.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 6,068K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,524K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,356K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 17.27% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 4,389K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,176K shares , representing a decrease of 17.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 3.08% over the last quarter.

BridgeBio Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development.

